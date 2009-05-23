RSS

Mystical Christianity

A woman’s hand, followed by a man’s arm, touch on a blank white surface. The man’s voice is heard as the back of her head appears. Most scenes to follow are acutely aware of themselves as being a film, an artifact, not merely a window onto realit.. more

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

And as the season continues to fade-out, Insurgent Theatre and Alamo Basement Productions present yet another in their series of 24 hour theatre shows. Play In A Day 4 will be the two company’s latest foray into instant theatre. The idea is this: .. more

May 22, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3753.jpe

­It seems only fitting that I dedicate my annual Memorial Day Mix entirely to Baltimore club music, since Baltimore's house-derived strain of rap music has been on the cusp of national notoriety for months now. If you're not familiar with Baltimor.. more

May 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Brewers just traded Tony Gwynn, Jr. to the San Diego Padres for CFJody Gerut. The rumor cam from a SD radio station and Tom H of theJournal-Sentinel got it confirmed.From the J-S: “Gerut, 31, wasbatting .221 with four home runs and 14 RBI i.. more

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3754.jpe

Endless options and misleading marketing ploys have made the hunt for foods with legitimate health benefits a chore. After all, who has time to compare the ingredient lists on 50 different cereal boxes? And even if you had the time, what do all th.. more

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

With only a couple of months left in the season, most theatre companies are winding-down. There’s a kind of a natural rhythm to a standard August/September through May season that seems to keep most theatre companies relatively sane. There are tho.. more

Apr 6, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3754.jpe

The polka aficionados at the Milwaukee Accordion Club have booked one of their favorite groups for a show at the Root River Center in Franklin tonight: Squeezebox, an Ohio ensemble that could have come stra,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3753.jpe

At the risk of perpetuating a silly stereotype, we’ll caution that not all musicians from Australia play the didgeridoo, but Australian Xavier Rudd happens to. Then again, this roots rock musician pla,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage3755.jpe

The title of Benjamin Mee’s new memoir sums up the gist deftly—it’s call We Bought a Zoo ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3746.jpe

Though it takes the unusual step of acknowledging the infamous writer’s less than pr Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3745.jpe

The eccentric Israeli garage/prog-rock group Monotonix, which makes no effort to hide its affinity for all things Thin Lizzy, headlines an 7 p.m. show at the Borg Ward Collective with openers Call Me Lightn,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3146.jpe

For those who may not have heard, over the past few weeks there has been some kind of c Sports Illustrated ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES