Mythology
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Joseph Campbell: Man and Myth
Joseph Campbell became the foremost popularizer of comparative mythology and religion in the second half of the 20th century. Unlike his narrow track academic colleagues, working only for merit pay increases, Campbell felt he was on to somethin.. more
Dec 18, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Too Pure To Die w/ Beneath The Sky
Shorewood Legion Hall, 6 p.m. Four young, utterly brutal metal bands share this all-ages s Gabriel ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments