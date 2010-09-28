RSS

Narnia

  The final installment of the ridiculously expensive film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia series will be in multiplexes around the globe shortly. The visuals are impressive. Some of the acting is quite good. There is a very personal edge of t.. more

Sep 28, 2010 9:09 PM Theater

blogimage5887.jpe

Themain bar/dining room at Stonefly Brewing is a casual spot. The barcurves a bit and most of the tables are high-tops, with the exceptionof a few lipstick-red booths grouped near the front windows. T,Dining Out more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2184.jpe

HarryPotter went darker as the series progressed and the same may be happening wit Prince Caspian ,Film more

Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES