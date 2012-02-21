A National Level Table Tennis To
The Zombie Corpse of Atomic Records
Atomic is back in business, but probably not the Atomic you were hoping for. The East Locust Street storefront that once hosted Atomic Records, Milwaukee\'s most storied independent music store now houses a pipe and paraphernalia shop called Atomi.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Jonas Brothers, Incorrigible
Jul 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Obsessive Consumption
Overwhelmed by the consumer culture around her, Mississippi artist Kate Bingaman started Obsessive Consumption, a series of artwork and a corresponding Web site (,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Book Festival
The Milwaukee Book Festival, which runs through Oct. 14, welcomes yet another author tonig The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee