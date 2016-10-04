RSS
National Portrait Gallery
The Subversive Art of Portrait Painting
“David Lenz: People on the Periphery” runs at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, through Jan. 8, 2017. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Interview: David Lenz @ The National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.
A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
