RSS

Neutral Milk Hotel

concertreview_neutralmilkhotel.jpg.jpe

Courtesy The Riverside Theater

Jeff Mangum remained off-to-the-side both literally and figuratively during Neutral Milk Hotel's highly anticipated Milwaukee show. more

Apr 27, 2015 9:40 AM Concert Reviews

twim_lordhuron.jpg.jpe

This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

onmusic_neutralmilkhotelalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage18309.jpe

“I didn't know it was possible for a person to throw up 10 times,” Youth Lagoon's Trevor Powers told the crowd at Turner Hall Ballroom Thursday night, apologizing for a case of food poisoning he'd picked up on the road. The 22-y more

Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage17659.jpe

It feels like forever ago when album releases constituted as events—fans circling their calendars, huddling outside record stores on Tuesday mornings and eagerly tearing through the always-cumbersome cellophane wrapping in order to finally... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage11037.jpe

By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES