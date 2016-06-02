New Glarus Brewery
Women in Beer: Deb Carey
The first time I met Deb Carey she was sharing her story at thecraft beer bar, The Sugar Maple, to a crowd of people. She looked like a reallycool Grandma, but swore like a sailor. I instantly needed to get to know her.As a Wisconsinite.. more
Jun 2, 2016 4:56 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more
Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Von Stiehl Winery Presents: Meet the Makers
Von Stiehl Winery's Meetthe Makers event is coming up Saturday, June 20th. Meet the Makers is a unique wine and beer festival with a flavor all its own.The one day festival offerstest batches and unique blends newly released by Von Stiehl Winer.. more
Jun 5, 2015 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
New Glarus Brewery Stays Local
New Glarus Brewery co-founder Deborah Carey still recalls coming up with the name for the farmhouse ale her husband Dan had been brainstorming in the mid-’90s: Spotted Cow. It seemed like a perfect name, since it paid more
Mar 12, 2013 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Young Frankenstein
Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dick Dale
A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
‘Art to Art’: Experiments in Dance
All artists need the opportunity to fail. Risk-taking is indispensable. What serious opportunities for trial and error exist for artists in Milwaukee after they leave the relative safety of a college program? This is not an idle question.Da... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Dead Weather Do the Supergroup Thing Right
Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature