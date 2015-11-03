RSS

New Glarus Brewing

eatdrink_leesluxurylounge.jpg.jpe

Lee’s Luxury Lounge features one of the most laid-back, positive atmospheres of any watering hole in Milwaukee. This is in part because of the way it’s laid out, with three tiers separating the bar. Enjoy a jukebox, game room, 10 taps and a... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:48 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

safe house mke.jpg.jpe

Thomas Hawk, Flickr CC

The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Around MKE

blogimage11745.jpe

In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES