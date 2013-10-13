New Moon
The Men Trade Wild Rock ’n’ Roll for Rustic Pleasures
Listening to the roto-rooting squeal of “Grave Desecration,” a track from The Men’s 2010 album Immaculada, you’d never guess that three years later the band would be releasing an EP recorded around a campfire in the more
Oct 13, 2013 9:59 PM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
The Blasters
Though they were better associated with the punk-rock scene at the time, in 1980 The Blasters released a song that would become a roots-rock rally cry, “American Music.” “We got the Louisi,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Vampires Are Really into Sea Wolf These Days
I've never read any of the Twilight books or seen any of the films, but judging by the mopey soundtrack for the upcoming New Moon, I'm guessing that Stephenie Meyer's vampires don't indulge in much ass kicking. They probably blog, and maybe they k.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music