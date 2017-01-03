RSS

New Year'S Resolutions

ruthienew.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers offers advice to a reader looking for tips on how to keep his New Year’s resolutions. Exciting upcoming events include a Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing with artist Jeremy Novy, Jan. 6; Full Frontal Doherty a... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:19 PM Dear Ruthie

calvin-hobbes-new-years-resolutions.jpg.jpe

Just becausemost of us are bound to abandon our New Years resolutions round aboutValentine’s Day doesn’t mean they are not worth making. The proverbial ‘they’says that it takes about three weeks to form a habit. Supposing that is true,one .. more

Jan 6, 2014 4:33 PM Visual Arts

blogimage9838.jpe

One-time Fugees cohort John Forte was one of rap’s more promising rising stars in the late ’90s, but after his 1998 solo album flopped Forte was arrested for transferring drugs and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. An unlikely more

Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES