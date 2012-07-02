New Year
The Walkmen @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
Summerfest can be unkind to indie bands, as the nuances associated with the genre are often swallowed up by cavernous stages and unforgiving sound systems (as well as audiences). At first glance, The Walkmen did not seem like a good fit... more
Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Rapper ¡OYE! Talks Latinos in Hip-Hop
As a high school football player and track runner, Milwaukee's Karl Iglesias had dreamed of securing a college scholarship. When he ultimately received that scholarship, though, it wasn't for his atheism, but rather his writing. He's now a sophomo.. more
Apr 25, 2011 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
All In
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So like I ballyh Look Back/Watch Out Ahead ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments
So This is The New Year('s self-titled album)
Saying The New Year's latest album was worth the wait is a complement of the highest order, considering how long that wait was: It's been four years since the previous New Year record. For the statisticians, that's a 25% waiting-time increase from.. more
Sep 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Admirals vs. Aeros
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Houston Aeros tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradl Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Down Lo and Deploi w/ Stealin’ Strings
The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Historically, jam bands’ attempts at rap have been Greetings! ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 11 Comments