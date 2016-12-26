RSS

New Years Day

57plunge.jpg.jpe

For over one hundred years, Milwaukeeans have used NewYear’s Day as an excuse to charge headlong into the freezing waters of LakeMichigan. The tradition continues this Sunday at noon at Bradford Beach, as thousandsof people – young and o.. more

Dec 26, 2016 8:01 PM Around MKE

octo.jpg.jpe

If diving into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan on NewYear’s Day isn’t quite your thing, but you still want to take part in anoutdoor activity and be part of a longstanding Milwaukee tradition, then bundleyourself up and head on over to .. more

Dec 26, 2016 7:52 PM Around MKE

If you've turned on the tube these last few weeks, you've probably been a collateral casualty of the biggest televisual war of attrition in recent memory. No, I'm not talking about the scripted skirmishes between cable channels, nor am I re... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage13405.jpe

As a child in the ’60s, I knew that innovations and wonders abounded, and I had no doubt that at some point technology would ensure that cars would fly. While that dream never materialized, the next best thing did: a jet-turbine car that wo... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES