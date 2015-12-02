Next Act Theater
CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews
CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more
Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Next Act’s ‘Four Places’ Reveals Complexity of Family
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Skinny jeans in Austin
Okay dudes – we need to take it easy on the skinny jeans and girls jeans.I really thought that this was a dying trend, but more men are wearing female jeans than women in Austin this week. As far as I am concerned, kids get a free pass for si.. more
Mar 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Faithful Recollections
Frank Hardyis a man plagued by many demons, among which are alcohol, women and Faith Healer, ,Theater more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 3 Comments