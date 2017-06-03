Next Act
Dr. Who Burlesque with Dainty Rogues
This weekend local burlesque group Dainty Rogues present Doctor Who: Or How I Learned To Stop Time and Love the Dalek. It's a stylishly sensual and occasionally sexy dance theatre inspired by the long-running BBC sci-fi show. The decades-old story.. more
Jun 3, 2017 2:05 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Traveling Art Circus At Next Act
Thisweek the Next Act Theatre space plays host to a new play by Traveling ArtCircus. Mark Edwards’ The Dinner Party and the Year of the Cicada runsfor one weekend only. It’s a play inspired by and in tribute to the lateMaressa Sullivan and her.. more
Jul 16, 2014 12:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Booking the BMO Harris Bradley Center
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly exchange with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dissect a recent Journal Sentinel piece by Piet Levy about the BMO Harris Bradley Center's slow 2013. The arena booked a paltry three concerts last year,.. more
May 29, 2014 5:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Microcrisis’ Mines Laughs from Financial Collapse
Mike Lew's Microcrisis is a deeply entertaining comedy about global finance. The interpersonal dynamics that drove the recent international financial collapse are succinctly played out in a fictional piece for the stage... more
Oct 4, 2012 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Inspiring 'Life Lived Large' at Folliard Gallery
Sometimes an artistic life inspires healing and redemption. These qualities permeate the work of Lon Michels in his exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery, titled “Lon Michels: Life Lived Large.” Raised in Marquette, Wis., Michels... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
John McGivern's Summer Stories
My daughter is familiar with John McGivern. She's only one year old. She was sitting around waiting to come out of the womb when my wife and I saw him perform for Next Act a little over a year ago. Our little daughter was VERY excited through.. more
May 9, 2012 4:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act's Charming, Emotional 'One Time'
The complexities of human interaction are explored with wit and charm in Richard Lyons Conlon's One Time. The production at Next Act Theatre stars Jonathan Gillard Daly and Linda Stephens as two people getting to know each other again after... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Opens Next Season with Microcrisis
It always feels kind of weird hearing about the next upcoming theatre season in March, but things are already starting to come into picture for the next season. Next Act Theatre just sent out details on its upcoming season. Personally, I love.. more
Mar 8, 2012 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Why Hasn’t Milwaukee County Sold Its Park East Land?
After the Park East Freeway was razed to free up property for development, the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County came into possession of separate parcels of land on the site.However, only the land owned by the city has been sold. Altho... more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Welcome to the new Season (again): Five Shows Open This Weekend
My wife called me late yesterday afternoon and mentioned that there were a couple of Cabaret actors in full period costume crossing the street in the downtown theatre district. It’s a busy week for local theatre. That sort of thing is going to be.. more
Sep 16, 2010 9:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act Moving Sale
Next Act Theatre moves out of the Off-Broadway theatre this summer, ultimately bound for its own space elsewhere downtown. Moving is always more stressful than it should be. Patrons are encouraged to help the theatre company out this weekend as .. more
Jun 9, 2010 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Elizabeth Berg
Novelist Elizabeth Berg earned the coveted stamp of approval from Oprah’s Book Club with her book Open House , and has remained on the literary world’s radar ever since. Her latest novel is one of her most uplifting yet. The Last more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two Playwrights In April
Late last month, The Boulevard Theatre opened the Midwest premiere of It’s Your Mother with a pair of performances attended by the show’s playwrights Durante & Tuxill. It was interesting seeing the show knowing that they were in the audience and .. more
Apr 10, 2010 11:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hearing the Actor's Voice
It’s always pleasant to have the opportunity to read bits of a script prior to opening night. Most of the bigger-budget shows come from established scripts . . . and even more contemporary scripts are usually available in some format from Google B.. more
Apr 6, 2010 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Characterization Via The Fourth Wall
For a variety of reasons, Next Act's new show the Value of Names has been a lot of fun to think about over the course of the next day. One of the more subtle aspects of the show that won't make it into my print review this coming week is the produ.. more
Apr 4, 2010 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Off-Broadway Theatre Begins Its Final Act
Next Act Theatre continues its consistently high standards as Robert Spencer, John Kishline and Kelsey Brennan star in The Value of Names. The typically classy atmosphere at the Off Broadway Theatre for a Next Act opening was a bit bittersweet th.. more
Apr 3, 2010 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act, Boulevard Theatre Wrap Up Another Season
It’s always a pleasure to see an actor paired with the perfect role. One of the season’s best potential matches graces the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre this week, as Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The V more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Charm Of Purgatory
In a magazine somewhere in the mid-1980's, I ran across a brilliantly minimalist narrative piece called Nogard. The premise was very simple: Take an epic heroone who has been through a long series of breathtaking adventures conquered adversity a.. more
Feb 1, 2010 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Familiar Night In Theatre
My wife and I arrived at the Off- Broadway Theatre. It was presumably one of the last time that would be happening what with Next Act moving out of the space soon. The opening night crowd for Purgatorio was impressive, including a number of highly.. more
Jan 30, 2010 11:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater