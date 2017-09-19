RSS

Nick Firer

carabaretmke.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

jealous revolver 3.jpg.jpe

I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more

Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

curtains_postchristmasshow.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Comedy / Via Facebook

The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more

Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12443.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11029.jpe

More than 20 years since it changed the face of Broadway musicals, Rent proves that its powerful message can still be told with urgency, poignancy and joy. Even theater lovers who previously have seen Rent would be remiss to skip the produc... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES