Nick Robinson
Film Clips: May 18, 2017
Alien: Covenant (Rated: R) Ridley Scott’s pacesetting Alien (1979) had Sigourney Weaver and a monster the likes of which had never been seen. His sequel to the Prometheus prequel, Alien: Covenant,Film Clips more
May 16, 2017 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Kings of Summer
Parents can be so annoying! And in the droll coming-of-age comedy The Kings of Summer, a trio of teenage boys acts out a boyish fantasy by escaping from home to the woods. Best friends Joe (Nick Robinson) and Patrick more
Jun 10, 2013 12:08 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 22
Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more
May 21, 2013 8:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips