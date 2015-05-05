RSS

If The Wizard of Oz was a road picture, maybe that explains the recurring references to wicked witches and the Emerald City in David Lynch’s road picture, Wild at Heart (1990). Then again, explaining one of Lynch’s films can be ajourney down a bo.. more

May 5, 2015 4:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nicolas Cage was among his generation’s most promising actors, but he’s spent most of his career playing dumb. Joe, his best film in a decade, is a Southern story of redneck violence, rural poverty and warped family ties. Cage plays the tit... more

Jun 19, 2014 9:02 PM Home Movies

This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more

Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Film Clips

Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from Fra... more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

