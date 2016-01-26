RSS
Nicolaus Ortiz
Volcanos Stay True to Their D.I.Y. Roots
The Milwaukee quartet Volcanos drew from their long histories in the D.I.Y. scene for their heavy self-titled debut LP. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:56 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature
Barber Extraordinaire
It was 1960 when Jose Ortiz began his career as a “barber extraordinaire.” Besidespracticing his brand of “hairapy,” he has also become a politician,teacher, community activist,,Off the Cuff more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff 6 Comments
Rudolph The Pissed-Off Reindeer Returns
It’s the little touches that keep an annual Christmas show fresh from year to year. This year, prior to performances of Patrick Schmitz’s Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer, patrons have an opportunity to get their pictures taken with Santa Claus, Mr.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!