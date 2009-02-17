Nietzsche
Asobi Seksu Turns the Volume Down, Way Down
I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Five Examples of Rap-Rock Done Right
News that Rebirth, Lil Wayne’s rap-rock album, will actually see the light of day has the blogosphere uniformly horrified, and with good reason. Its first single, “Prom Queen,” plays like an 11-year-old 311 song, complete to the outdated, tuneles.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Scarring Party
One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Althoug... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Matrimonial Monsoon II
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So I got a call the other night from my buddyLittle Jimmy Iodine to remind me that we got a 40-year highschool classreunionlater this summer that we got to find a way to shirk. To be 17... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 7 Comments