Nigel Bruce
Basil Rathbone’s Scarlet Claw
The Basil Rathbone Sherlock Holmes movies aren’t usually thought of as film noir, but the dark shadowed setting of The Scarlet Claw (1944) comes close—and might even be considered along with the great Universal Studios horror films of the ‘30s and.. more
Oct 18, 2014 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sherlock Holmes on Blu-ray
Sherlock Holmes is perhaps the most durable literary figure ever conceived. That Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's sleuth outlived the Victorian Age and continues to be read is only one measure of the impression he made on popular culture. Holmes' acute.. more
Mar 14, 2011 12:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sherlock Holmes vs. The Nazis
Talented as they may be, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will not be the actors most of us will associate with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. The honor still belongs to Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce, who starred in a series of movies in the 193.. more
Sep 23, 2010 12:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Everyday Enemas
Last week, I received a sample of the new Fleet Naturals Cleansing Enema (yes, these are the kind of unsolicited items that are sent to owners of sex toy stores). Fleet calls this product “the first disposable pre-filled enema dedicated for... more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
Paper Boat’s Parting Gift
An old, brick storefront graces the corner of Bay View's Smith Street and Howell Avenue. P Handmade Nation, ,Art more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Full Monte
A couple of years ago, I was going to assemble my world-famous (or at least within the wor Montepulciano d'Abruzzo ,The Naked Vine more
Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Girls (3-8)
,Holiday Gift Guide more
Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes, Arthur Conan Doyle’s deathless detective, has been recreated on screen in every decade, for every generation. Whether the Morton Downey Jr. portrayal, out in theaters this month, stirs anticipation or apprehension depends on your.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood