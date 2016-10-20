RSS

Night Of The Living Dead Puppet

It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more

Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

(brains)

It can be very, very difficult to tell exactly when it is that a zombie is “dead.” Last year Angry Young Men Ltd. announced that the 2014 Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show would be the last. Well...they’re back. Those adorable puppe.. more

Oct 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more

Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its finalperformance this comin.. more

Oct 19, 2014 7:00 AM Theater

The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more

Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Theater

Local puppet group Angry Young Men, Ltd. had the rather ingenious idea of making a Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show a few years back. Every now and then when the opportunity arises, the group returns to a stage somewhere to perform the sho.. more

Mar 15, 2011 11:04 AM Theater

It’s one of bike-friendly Milwaukee’s most unusual Christmas traditions: Every year cyclists hop on their bikes dressed as Santa and cruise from bar to bar spreading cheer and trying their best not to wipe out on ice-slickened roads. more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pavement never seemed like a band that sweated the details. With their wry, stream-of-consciousness lyrics and disjointed structures, their songs played like first drafts of songs the group never got around to cleaning up, and the band proj... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

“Be careful what you ask for. You just might get it.” These all-too-familiar words have an all-too-true meaning for the characters in The Apple Tree, which In Tandem Theatre opened last weekend.The Apple Tree is actually three separate stor... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Marie Kohler, oneof the most prominent writers in local theater, is theplaywright-in-res A Girl of the Limberlost, ,None more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

