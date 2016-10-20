Night Of The Living Dead Puppet
The Return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more
Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
It can be very, very difficult to tell exactly when it is that a zombie is “dead.” Last year Angry Young Men Ltd. announced that the 2014 Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show would be the last. Well...they’re back. Those adorable puppe.. more
Oct 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The FINAL Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its finalperformance this comin.. more
Oct 19, 2014 7:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Return of the Puppets of the Living Dead
The undead puppets return to the Oriental Theatre in just a couple of weeks as Angry young Men Ltd. present another helping of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show. If you’re a fan of the horror genre and you haven’t seen this puppet show, y.. more
Oct 24, 2011 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Zombies On My Birthday
Local puppet group Angry Young Men, Ltd. had the rather ingenious idea of making a Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show a few years back. Every now and then when the opportunity arises, the group returns to a stage somewhere to perform the sho.. more
Mar 15, 2011 11:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Santa Cycle Rampage
It’s one of bike-friendly Milwaukee’s most unusual Christmas traditions: Every year cyclists hop on their bikes dressed as Santa and cruise from bar to bar spreading cheer and trying their best not to wipe out on ice-slickened roads. more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pavement’s Limited-Time-Only Reunion
Pavement never seemed like a band that sweated the details. With their wry, stream-of-consciousness lyrics and disjointed structures, their songs played like first drafts of songs the group never got around to cleaning up, and the band proj... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
In Tandem Entertains With ‘The Apple Tree’
“Be careful what you ask for. You just might get it.” These all-too-familiar words have an all-too-true meaning for the characters in The Apple Tree, which In Tandem Theatre opened last weekend.The Apple Tree is actually three separate stor... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Marie Kohler Leads Theater Renaissance
Marie Kohler, oneof the most prominent writers in local theater, is theplaywright-in-res A Girl of the Limberlost, ,None more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff