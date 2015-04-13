Nme
The Next Step Vol. 2
With The Next Step, Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann areattempting to take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a bandmust acknowledge their new-found popular and critical success and negotiate theheavy bu.. more
Apr 13, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Outdoors ‘ScreenDance’ Combines Dance, Film
“ScreenDance” offers an opportunity to relax outdoors on a summer night on lawn chairs or blankets while enjoying nine short, handpicked contemporary dance films on a large screen beside the Milwaukee River. Curated by Luc Vanier of UW-Milw... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
I’m in Awe!
Gay, your work is fascinating and so important. I, too, am in awe of your determination. Y BeadStyle ,Letters more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 4 Comments
Matchbox Twenty vs. British Critics
Matchbox Twenty vs. British Critics"Baby, it's 3 a.m. and I must be salty."My good friend Dan Hinkel linked me to this brief, harsh NME review of the new Matchbox Twenty compilation, marveling at its use of British slang:http://www.nme.com/r.. more
Oct 1, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music