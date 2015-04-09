Noah
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Film Clips: Mar. 28
Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more
Mar 28, 2014 12:52 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Rocky Road of Science and Religion
In some polls, nearly half of all Americans believe the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was once entirely covered by Noah’s flood, which left behind the mountain ranges and canyons that constitute the topography of our world. more
Nov 5, 2012 2:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
Apart
Amnesia is a theme filmmakers never seem to forget. In Apart, the old idea receives a few new twists... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee