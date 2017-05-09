Non-Fiction
Touching Personal Stories from Wisconsin
In a new literary anthology, Family Stories from the Attic, edited by Wisconsin writers Christi Craig and Lisa Rivera, a global community of (mostly) female writers has compiled a timeless collection of touching personal tales based on fami... more
May 9, 2017 1:36 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Stream Death Blues' Cinematic Latest Album, "Ensemble"
Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more
Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Death Blues Returns with a Cryptic, Blown-Out Manifesto
High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The New Death Blues Video Will Melt Your Face Off
Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more
Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Crispin Glover
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘First Rate Glass’ at Racine Art Museum
Glass is everywhere. From windows to mirrors to drinking vessels, glass permeates everyday life. When assembled, blown or cast with a master touch and vision, glass can even transform into fine art.This ordinary material with contrasting pr... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Uneven Comedy
The show opens with Ernst and Neugent playing a pair of radio personalities delivering sma Greater Tuna: ,Theater more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Supporting Your Local Bookstore
Let's face it: Wal-Mart isn't going anywhere. Neither is Amazon.com, and while there are differences between the two, they basically offer the same system: undercut competitors by offering ridiculously low prices. Wal-Mart's good at doing this by .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction