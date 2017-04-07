Nonames
Haitian Art Benefit for Riverwest Radio
By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more
Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Milwaukeeans Thane and IshDARR Remix THEY.'s "Deep End"
The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group.. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:59 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hope Springs Eternal
Sure we're all intimately familiar with our treasured Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory Domes right here in Milwaukee – but if you're willing to road trip it, there are a handful of other nearby gardens that you might not yet be familiar wi.. more
Mar 27, 2017 8:34 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Spelling Bee Opens for Oconomowoc's Theatre On Main
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main opens the inaugural production in its new venue this month. As of this writing, the opening of the group’s latest show is tentative based on when exactly the construction will be completed on the space.The 25th Annua.. more
Apr 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
NoNames
In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more
Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
NoNames
In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
NoNames
In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more
Jan 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
NONAMES
In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NONAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids and is premiering with screenings around the state, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man wh more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee