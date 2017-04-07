RSS

By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more

Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM Around MKE

The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group.. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:59 PM On Music

Sure we're all intimately familiar with our treasured Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory Domes right here in Milwaukee – but if you're willing to road trip it, there are a handful of other nearby gardens that you might not yet be familiar wi.. more

Mar 27, 2017 8:34 PM Off the Beaten Path

Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main opens the inaugural production in its new venue this month. As of this writing, the opening of the group’s latest show is tentative based on when exactly the construction will be completed on the space.The 25th Annua.. more

Apr 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NONAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids and is premiering with screenings around the state, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man wh more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

