Norman Mailer
The Imaginative Realism of Karl Priebe
By the 1930s, the slow erosion of racial barriers had reached such a degree in America’s larger cities that a new cultural type emerged. This individual, classified as a “hipster” by Norman Mailer in his essay “The White Negro,” rejec... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:39 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Barracuda in the Attic: A Memoir by the Latest Member of a Comedic Dynasty (Fantagraphics Books), by Kipp Friedman
Most children can’t recall seeing Norman Mailer’s teeth marks on their dad’s biceps, but most children didn’t grow up in families Groucho Marx would invite to dinner. Milwaukee’s Kipp Friedman grew up in New York during the ’60s and ’70s; h... more
Oct 2, 2013 2:07 PM David Luhrssen Books
'Where's the Truth' Behind Wilhelm Reich?
Where's the Truth? Letters and Journals, 1948-1957 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), edited by Mary Boyd Higgins, is the fourth and final installment culled from the writings of highly... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books