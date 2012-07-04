Norml
Skylight Music Theatre KidsWrites At Summerfest for Free
Some time ago I was on the bus heading out to a show at Next Act when I ran into local actor Rick Pendzich. He was on his way to a show at the Broadway Theatre. We got to talking. He told me about working with Skylight Music Theatre on their Ki.. more
Jul 4, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Medical Marijuana Advocates Won’t Wait
In November 2008, 63% of Michigan voters made medical marijuana legalin that state—a significant victory, when you consider that the ballot measurewon in each and every county and generated more support than Barack Obama. Moretellingly, tha... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 12 Comments
Could Wisconsin Be Next?
Could Wisconsin Be Next? ,News Features more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Producers
Skylight Theater’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star The Producers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Mel Brooks Collection
The funny thing about "The Mel Brooks Collection" is missing, his hilarious debut film, The Producers (1968). Naturally, the nine-disc Blu-ray collection is full of funny moments, almost too many to count, from Brooks' brilliant satire of greed s.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Medical Marijuana at the State Capitol
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose