Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

While the world focused on the atomic tantrums of North Korea or the efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, China has quietly enlarged and modernized its arsenal. In Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming Chin... more

Nov 8, 2016 1:40 PM Books

Paul Fischer’s A Kim Jong-Il Production explores North Korea’s bizarre attempts to build a film industry by kidnapping South Korean stars. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:41 PM Books

For something calling itself the Guardians ofPeace (GOP), the anonymous hacker or hackers have crossed the line into threatsof violence. After several cinema chains buckled under the threat of “another911” if they showed The Interview , Sony.. more

Dec 18, 2014 8:00 PM I Hate Hollywood 4 Comments

Milwaukee’s annual Memorial Day Parade marches proudly once again this year, with plenty of marching units, bands and military vehicles on display. The parade begins at 2 p.m. at 4th Street and Wisconsin Ave., and marches east toward the more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

