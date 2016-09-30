Nosebleeds
Watch Soul Low Take on the Suburbs in Their "Be Like You" Video
One of the year's great indie-rock records came late this summer from Milwaukee’s Soul Low, whose sophomore full-length Nosebleeds is packed with twisty meditations onfinding your place in the world in the face of constant judgment and chronican.. more
Sep 30, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Darker Side of Soul Low
Soul Low’s newest album, Nosebleeds, is much darker than their earlier efforts. Soul Low will play an album release show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Milwaukee’s Miramar Theatre; also appearing will be Milo and The Pukes. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Dave Brubeck
Pianist Dave Brubeck was the dean of the cool school in 1950s jazz. Issued in honor of his 90th birthday, Legacy of a Legend surveys his most important years as a recording artist, 1954 through 1970—a period when Brubeck influenced the shap... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews