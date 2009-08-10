RSS
Notwist
Animal Collective Alienates Fans at Lollapalooza
Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Anderson
Amsterdam’s indie-electro duo Anderson crafts its glitchy compositions on the same proverbial laptop as The Notwist and The Postal Service, but where those acts are wallflowers at heart, Anderson comes from a more extroverted place, pairing... more
Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct. 16-Oct. 22
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!