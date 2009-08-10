RSS

Notwist

Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Amsterdam’s indie-electro duo Anderson crafts its glitchy compositions on the same proverbial laptop as The Notwist and The Postal Service, but where those acts are wallflowers at heart, Anderson comes from a more extroverted place, pairing... more

Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This Week in Milwaukee

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

