Nra
Just Who is Sheriff Clarke Serving?
We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 12 Comments
A Perfect Storm of Republican Hatred
No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
We Stand in Solidarity with Our LGBT Family and Friends
We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
Toddler Hunting
Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more
Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 74 Comments
Why College Students Shouldn’t Pack Heat
In Wisconsin, Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and state Sen. Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg responded to the recent mass shooting at an Oregon community college with an appalling bill to force Wisconsin college campuses to stop b... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Proposal Could Reduce Gun-Involved Suicides and Homicides
The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
That Mass Murder Stuff That Happens
Decent people in a democracy should never entrust the safety of those they care about to a political party whose candidates cruelly dismiss concerns about the mass shooting of hundreds of Americans every year with a flippant “Stuff happens.... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:24 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
The Republican Failure on Gun Violence
It’s hopeless to expect Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to lift a finger to save lives in Milwaukee during the current shock wave of gun violence across the city. It was no surprise that even as the stories about gun deaths in ... more
Apr 28, 2015 10:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 66 Comments
Is It Time For a New Sheriff in Town?
It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more
Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 27 Comments
Our Lawless Republican Sheriff Clarke
The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin’s right to secede from the United States more
May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Scott Walker Flies High on State Planes
Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That’s about $100,000 more than he’d spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t... more
Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
The Dark, Scary DNR
Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more
Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Measuring GOP Extremism
It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist more
Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more
Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
When Democracy Fails
So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more
Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Soft on Crime: Protecting the 'Second Amendment Rights' of Thugs and Terrorists
What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more
Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM Joe Conason News Features
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more
Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: The Split Within the National Rifle Association
The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more
Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dodging a Bullet
After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more
Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties