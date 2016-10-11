RSS

We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Expresso 12 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

orlandoshooting.jpg.jpe

We are saddened and outraged by the horrific attack on innocent club-goers in Orlando. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:22 PM News Features 4 Comments

takingliberties119.jpg.jpe

Republican state Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc, married to Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, has proposed a bill opening the way for toddler hunting. more

Jan 19, 2016 1:54 PM Taking Liberties 74 Comments

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

In Wisconsin, Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and state Sen. Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg responded to the recent mass shooting at an Oregon community college with an appalling bill to force Wisconsin college campuses to stop b... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:02 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

newsgunsdavidohmerflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Photo by David Ohmer flickr cc

The Lethal Violence Protective Orders bill authored by state Sen. Nikiya Harris Dodd (D-Milwaukee) and state Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) would allow a friend or family member who’s witnessed someone threaten to harm themselves or othe... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:33 PM News Features 6 Comments

635796602856875715-oregon-shoot2.jpg.jpe

Decent people in a democracy should never entrust the safety of those they care about to a political party whose candidates cruelly dismiss concerns about the mass shooting of hundreds of Americans every year with a flippant “Stuff happens.... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:24 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

takingliberties_gunviolence.jpg.jpe

It’s hopeless to expect Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to lift a finger to save lives in Milwaukee during the current shock wave of gun violence across the city. It was no surprise that even as the stories about gun deaths in ... more

Apr 28, 2015 10:01 PM Taking Liberties 66 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more

Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM News Features 27 Comments

sheriff-david-clarke-620x416.jpg.jpe

The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin’s right to secede from the United States more

May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That’s about $100,000 more than he’d spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t... more

Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Expresso

walker.jpg.jpe

Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more

Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Taking Liberties

111910-carville-greenberg-breakfast-1_full_600.jpg.jpe

It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist more

Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM News Features

1103726.jpg.jpe

Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more

Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Expresso

130311_ron_johnson_ap.jpg.jpe

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

what-gun-to-purchase-consider-9mm-pistol-self-defense.jpg.jpe

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

news.widea.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more

Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM News Features

bilde.jpg.jpe

Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more

Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more

Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Expresso

devilslakewestbluffscenic.jpg.jpe

After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more

Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Taking Liberties

