Number
Mystery of a Past He Never Knew
Splinter Group stages a provocative cloning drama about a great many things as it brings Caryl Churchill’s 'A Number' to this stage. more
May 11, 2015 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Does cloning preserve individuality and identity?
Playwright Caryl Churchill’s A Number is a timely script that explores the implications of human cloning. Jim Farrell and Joe Picchetti star in Splinter Group’s’ May 8-24 production. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Toots and The Maytals @ The Rave
On the list of all-time great reggae success stories, Toots and The Maytals share rarified air with the likes of Bob Marley... more
Mar 16, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Sing Along With GREASE: A '70's version of the '50's
The thought of a large group of people getting together in a major downtown theatre venue to sing along with Grease is a bit disturbing to me. I’m not even sure why. Prior to things getting complicated, tonight and tomorrow night, The Skylight .. more
Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's Already Election Day
It’s Already Election Day Early absentee voting has begun B Y L I S A K A I S E R Technically, Wisconsin is not an early voting state. But eligible voters can ca,News Features more
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features