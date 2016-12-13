Nutcracker
DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more
Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Magic of Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
The Nutcracker lives in countless details, many invented by the dancers, seemingly improvised. The whole show felt fresh and perfectly unified. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:40 PM John Schneider Dance
A ‘Nutcracker’ for Everyone
This year, Milwaukee Ballet partners with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, to provide a performance of their acclaimed Nutcracker specially tailored to be sensitive to patrons on the autism spectr... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:59 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM John Schneider Dance
‘The Nutcracker’: A Gift for One and All
The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more
Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Holiday Favorite Returns to Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature
‘Nutcracker’ a la Pink
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet of 1892 is based upon Alexandre Dumas’ adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale of little Clara and her magical Christmas gift of a nutcracker in the form of a soldier. With its ethnic dances, Waltz ... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:52 AM John Jahn Classical Music
In a faraway land in the days when nuts were sold in shells, a magician named Drosselmeyer made a soldier-shaped voodoo doll with teeth. He presented this totem to young Clara at her wealthy family’s Christmas feast. more
Dec 11, 2012 12:58 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Holiday Tradition
In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more
Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Ballet: The Nutcracker
The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December Ballet: The Nutcracker ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Reasons for Seeing ‘The Nutcracker’ Twice
I look forward to my second viewing of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker with the Milwaukee Ballet. Here are some reasons:1) To see what I missed. So much goes on in Pink’s ballets that you can’t catch it all in one viewing. I ask Pink if more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Around MKE 1 Comments
