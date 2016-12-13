RSS

Nutcracker

DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more

Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Nutcracker lives in countless details, many invented by the dancers, seemingly improvised. The whole show felt fresh and perfectly unified. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:40 PM Dance

This year, Milwaukee Ballet partners with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, to provide a performance of their acclaimed Nutcracker specially tailored to be sensitive to patrons on the autism spectr... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:59 PM A&E Feature

This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more

Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Around MKE

Fred Gillich is the quintessential Milwaukeean, a beacon of hometown pride. His t-shirt company Too Much Rock for One Hand has been producing buzz-worthy apparel that shows off Cream City pride for over a decade, and it's hard to miss Fred and his.. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:39 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM Dance

The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more

Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader about dealing with a rude co-worker and pitches exciting events including “Jolly, Holly, Folly” at the Marcus Center, Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost at the Brumder Mansion and “Ma... more

Dec 16, 2014 7:33 PM Hear Me Out

Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more

Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM A&E Feature

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet of 1892 is based upon Alexandre Dumas’ adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale of little Clara and her magical Christmas gift of a nutcracker in the form of a soldier. With its ethnic dances, Waltz ... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:52 AM Classical Music

Alyson Chavez is the face and voice of Milwaukee Ballet. As director of community outreach, she does directing, education, training and writing through Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII). She recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss farm syst... more

Nov 13, 2013 5:40 PM Off the Cuff

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa continues its long-lived Original One-Act Festival this year from Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. With minimal set against a cream city brick backdrop, 2.5 hours pass like 90 minutes. As with most shorts programs, .. more

Jun 18, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

It's great that the Marcus Center can host classy, big performances by some of the most prestigious performing arts organizations in the state. And as strange as it is to think of the same space serving as host to big commercial touring Broadway .. more

Jun 13, 2013 8:35 PM Theater

 It's nice to catch the occasional show at an out-of-the-way venue. Morningstar Productions is a name that isn't really well-known. Doesn't often come up in conversation in the mainstream of the theater community. But I'm really happy to have seen.. more

Jun 11, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

In a faraway land in the days when nuts were sold in shells, a magician named Drosselmeyer made a soldier-shaped voodoo doll with teeth. He presented this totem to young Clara at her wealthy family’s Christmas feast. more

Dec 11, 2012 12:58 PM Classical Music

In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more

Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December Ballet: The Nutcracker ,Holiday Guide 2010 more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

I look forward to my second viewing of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker with the Milwaukee Ballet. Here are some reasons:1) To see what I missed. So much goes on in Pink’s ballets that you can’t catch it all in one viewing. I ask Pink if more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

