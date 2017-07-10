Obama
Gospel According to Al Green
Al Green was a top-sellingR&B singer in the early ‘70s—until he put away his past and threw himselfwholeheartedly into a new life. Director Robert Mugge’s 1984 documentary, GospelAccording to Al Green , looks closely at a un.. more
Jul 10, 2017 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital 1.19
Even the most jaded cyber security experts were shocked by the complexity they discerned in the densely coded malware dubbed Stuxnet that infected Iran’s nuclear program. The documentary Zero Days by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney touch... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Immigrants Brace for Trump Administration Threats
“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features 15 Comments
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 29 Comments
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
Stopping Everyday Acts of Terrorism
Republicans say they worry about everyday Americans losing their Constitutional rights. What? The right to stockpile enormous arsenals of weapons of mass murder? more
Dec 8, 2015 9:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Those Dangerous, Radical Democrats
We have to keep electing dangerous, left-wing, radical, alien socialists like, say, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat who has the crazy idea American democracy should be a government of the people, by the people and for... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:17 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
The Pope and the President Agree: It’s Time to Address Climate Change
Pope Francis and President Barack Obama are addressing climate change in serious ways, yet Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker continues to deny that it’s a problem, according to members of the grassroots group Organizing for Action (OFA) on its da... more
Sep 8, 2015 3:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Streetcar
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to the local topic that has eclipsed all else this week: the proposed Milwaukee streetcar. Matt updates us on yesterday's vote to approve.. more
Jan 22, 2015 5:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike Tate Won’t Run for Another Term as Dem Party Chair
Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more
Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 10 Comments
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more
Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Extortion by Any Other Name Is Still Extortion
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more
Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Walker’s Budget Deficit Hits $2.2 Billion
Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Going the Wrong Way on Roads
Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more
Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Robin Vos Commits a Flagrant Political Foul
It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more
Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
Give Me Liberty (in Milwaukee)
Nov 17, 2014 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Dream Cafe Musical at Villa Terrace
KatieO’Regan’s The Dream Cafe Musical makes it to the cozy space ofthe Villa Terrace this month. It’s a drama set in the fictional town ofRhymington...a resort town that could be anywhere. It’s populated by artistsand dreamers. Drama unfolds i.. more
Nov 8, 2014 9:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Shrek in High School
DivineSavior Holy Angels High School opensits production of Shrek The Musical. What had started out on aSeattle try-out back in 2008 and then moved on to Broadway has gradually openeditself up through a series of tours and various smaller loca.. more
Nov 6, 2014 8:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater