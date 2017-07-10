RSS

Al Green was a top-sellingR&B singer in the early ‘70s—until he put away his past and threw himselfwholeheartedly into a new life. Director Robert Mugge’s 1984 documentary, GospelAccording to Al Green , looks closely at a un.. more

Jul 10, 2017 5:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

Even the most jaded cyber security experts were shocked by the complexity they discerned in the densely coded malware dubbed Stuxnet that infected Iran’s nuclear program. The documentary Zero Days by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney touch... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:12 PM Home Movies

“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 7 Comments

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

Republicans say they worry about everyday Americans losing their Constitutional rights. What? The right to stockpile enormous arsenals of weapons of mass murder? more

Dec 8, 2015 9:35 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

We have to keep electing dangerous, left-wing, radical, alien socialists like, say, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat who has the crazy idea American democracy should be a government of the people, by the people and for... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:17 AM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

Pope Francis and President Barack Obama are addressing climate change in serious ways, yet Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker continues to deny that it’s a problem, according to members of the grassroots group Organizing for Action (OFA) on its da... more

Sep 8, 2015 3:32 PM News Features 4 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to the local topic that has eclipsed all else this week: the proposed Milwaukee streetcar. Matt updates us on yesterday's vote to approve.. more

Jan 22, 2015 5:10 PM On Music

Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more

Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more

Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Around MKE

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Expresso 10 Comments

Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more

Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Expresso 10 Comments

It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more

Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

Nov 17, 2014 3:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

KatieO’Regan’s The Dream Cafe Musical makes it to the cozy space ofthe Villa Terrace this month. It’s a drama set in the fictional town ofRhymington...a resort town that could be anywhere. It’s populated by artistsand dreamers. Drama unfolds i.. more

Nov 8, 2014 9:31 AM Theater 1 Comments

DivineSavior Holy Angels High School opensits production of Shrek The Musical. What had started out on aSeattle try-out back in 2008 and then moved on to Broadway has gradually openeditself up through a series of tours and various smaller loca.. more

Nov 6, 2014 8:30 AM Theater

