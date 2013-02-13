Octopus
Fishing for Mexican Seafood
At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more
Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wolf Peach Starts Strong
Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
UWM looking to add ice hockey?
This article from the JS says that included in the $87,000 study about whether or not UW-Milwaukee should add football is that they're also considering adding men's and women's ice hockey.The same sentence mentions lacrosse and rugby, but for som.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
El Fuego Mexican Restaurant Delights with Food, Decor
Withfew windows facing the street and an entryway comprised of heavy woodendoors, the exterior of El Fuego resembles an oversized Spanish Colonialhacienda. Inside,however, things change dramatically.,None more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 32 Comments