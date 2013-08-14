Oil Tasters
Time Trek
Richard LaValliere was a remarkable figure from Milwaukee’s ’70s punk scene. As bassist and songwriter, he brought unusual wit to The Haskels and redrew boundaries with his no-guitar follow-up, The Oil Tasters. LaValliere left for New York ... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:58 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lest We Forget Memorial Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Remembering Milwaukee's Punk Scene
If one marker of growing old is the realization that the companions of youth are dying, then the survivors... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
Remembering Richard LaValliere
The memorial service for Richard LaValliere on Feb. 16 gave relatives and friends an opportunity to share their thoughts about the wildly creative bassist and songwriter, the engine behind the Oil Tasters, who died recently in his Brooklyn ... more
Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 4 Comments
R.I.P. Richard LaValliere, of The Haskels and Oil Tasters
Richard LaValliere, one of the great innovators of the early Milwaukee punk scene, passed away Sunday night. LaValliere was the bassist for The Haskels, one of the city\'s first punk bands, in the late-\'70s, and then the frontman for Oil Tasters,.. more
Feb 8, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
