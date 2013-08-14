RSS

Oil Tasters

Richard LaValliere was a remarkable figure from Milwaukee’s ’70s punk scene. As bassist and songwriter, he brought unusual wit to The Haskels and redrew boundaries with his no-guitar follow-up, The Oil Tasters. LaValliere left for New York ... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:58 AM Film Reviews

Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

If one marker of growing old is the realization that the companions of youth are dying, then the survivors... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

The memorial service for Richard LaValliere on Feb. 16 gave relatives and friends an opportunity to share their thoughts about the wildly creative bassist and songwriter, the engine behind the Oil Tasters, who died recently in his Brooklyn ... more

Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 4 Comments

Richard LaValliere, one of the great innovators of the early Milwaukee punk scene, passed away Sunday night. LaValliere was the bassist for The Haskels, one of the city\'s first punk bands, in the late-\'70s, and then the frontman for Oil Tasters,.. more

Feb 8, 2012 4:45 PM On Music

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

