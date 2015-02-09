RSS
Oktoberfest Cathedral Square Par
Sprecher in the Parks
Sprecher Brewingwill again be operating roving beer garden trucks at Milwaukee County Parksthis summer. This year, in addition to Sprecher beer and soda, the two truckswill offer German food from Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub. At least 15 parks.. more
Feb 9, 2015 8:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 9-15
Oktoberfest, Ryan Adams, Jerry Seinfeld and more! more
Oct 8, 2014 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Fight Club
A commercial disappointment assailed by critics upon its initial theatrical release in 1999, David Fincher’s violent adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club went on to become an instant cult favorite upon its DVD release, thanks more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
