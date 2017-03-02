Old Fashioned
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub Celebrates First Birthday
On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more
Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Five Milwaukee Bars With Fireplaces To Cozy Up In This Winter
Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David WiseA good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink.. more
Jan 12, 2016 6:06 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Bay View’s Vanguard of Sausage
The Vanguard in Bay View, open since November 2014, is already serving as a beacon of glorious encased meats in a city that prides itself on its sausages, but has relatively few dining options to show for it. Finally, you can get immensely ... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Bittercube Expands Its Line
When bartenders Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich began concocting bitters together in 2009, they had no idea they were entering such a growth industry. Four years later, their more
Apr 2, 2013 10:01 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Ex Fabula
The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories with a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. Each month’... more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Various Artists
Psychedelia slipped into the slums of Lima, Peru, by the late ’60s and merged with local roots for a hybrid music called chicha. With The Roots of Chicha 2, American musician Olivier Conan returns to the genre he helped expose to the wider ... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews