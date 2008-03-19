RSS

Old

528742251

528742251

528742251

528742251

blogimage1265.jpe

In an era when celebrities (including some “American Idol” contestants) find Souvenir ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Capital Times, Madison's cutest, money-losingest daily newspaper has announced plans to stop printing every day. It brings the end to two eras - the 90 year run of the progressive rag, and the waiting for The Capital Times to finally, finally .. more

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

Insteadof fading into the sunset of a youth-dominated culture, old people arefighting fo won’t ,Banana Soup more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage272.jpe

So this is what it’s like to go home for thefirst time.The patches of woods amid g Greetings! ,Traveling Shepherd more

Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES