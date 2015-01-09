The Olives
a Milwaukee's "Chapter 1" Compilation Spotlights Women Musicians
In a couple of weekends, the Cocoon Room in Riverwest willhost the inaugural Riverwest FemFest, a two night celebration of women artistsand musicians, with proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Women’s Center, a shelteraiding women (and men and c.. more
Jan 9, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Borg Ward Hosts a Daylong Girls Rock Milwaukee Benefit
The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert
Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Broadminded: Science and Surplus
The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee