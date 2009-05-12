RSS
One Hour Of Uncensored Improv Co
The Church's Late-Period, Psych-Rock Masterpiece
That The Church still have great albums in them isn't a surprise; they've already proven themselves one of the few bands unblemished by age. Each year the veteran rock band gets older, grayer, farther removed from their '80s stardom and ostensibly.. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Opera Theatre sings songs of Food.
The Milwaukee Opera Theatre will be concluding its season at the end of the month with Eat: Songs, Scenes and a One Act Opera May 29 – 31st at Carrol University’s Music Center. The program includes, “The Secret Life of Vegetables,” possibly the fi.. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
