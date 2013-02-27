One-Man Show
Chamber Theatre’s Lintel Is Long Overdue
All that's really required for solidly entertaining theater is one person and a story. When the right actor is paired with the right script in the right venue, a one-person show can be every bit as dynamic as something with a big more
Feb 27, 2013 3:39 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Adventures in the Library
James Ridge is a tall man who has been known to work alone. He's also one of Wisconsin’s most captivating actors. Several years ago he put in a particularly well-rendered performance as Charles Dickens in a one-man show that played in multi... more
Feb 13, 2013 5:26 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Charming Guy, Tedious Magic
Mentalist Marc Salem is performing a one-man show at the Stackner Cabaret called Mind Over Milwaukee. In this hour-and-a-half long program, Salem performs mentalist tricks involving prediction, thought, numbers, sleight of more
Jan 10, 2013 1:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jim DeVita Talks Acting, Shakespeare
American Players Theatre in Spring Green will inaugurate the Touchstone Theatre, its new i In Acting Shakespeare ,Off the Cuff more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Off the Cuff 1 Comments