The Ones
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.8
In The Ones Below, British writer-director-Shakespearean David Farr spins a story out of anxieties, starting with the eternal unease that accompanies pregnancy for many women and adding fear of neighbors in a society where no one is sure of... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:47 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Ones: The Ones (Rerun)
The four-piece began as a ’70s high school band called Ozone and evolved into The Ones as they moved toward punk by decade’s end. The CD includes the best moments culled from live and rehearsal tapes. Best of all are both sides of the lone ... more
May 22, 2014 1:24 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Dominoes
While he may not go out of his way to make the claim, Clancy Carroll has been a key player in the local alternative scene since its beginnings. In a sense, this CD documents Carroll’s personal history. Guitarists Carroll and Gerard more
Mar 21, 2013 5:41 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews