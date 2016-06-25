Option Milwaukee
Invisible Guy at Sugar Maple
The clarinetplays a decisive role in the history of jazz and American improvised music. Inthe context of early New Orleans jazz, the function of the clarinet was tocontribute an ornamental obbligato that filled space left open by the cor.. more
Jun 25, 2016 7:44 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Improvisers at the Sugar Maple
It’s impossibleto say exactly what music you’ll hear at the Sugar Maple on Tuesday, May 24,but it’s sure to stimulate and inspire. This installment of the improvisedmusic series Option Milwaukee features internationally renowned trombonist.. more
May 21, 2016 8:47 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Experimental Music Around Milwaukee
In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more
Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
Jalapeño Loco Adds a Mequon Location
One of the area’s most popular and reliable Mexican restaurants, Jalapeño Loco, is adding a second location. The original restaurant opened in the mid-1990s at a small place in Cudahy; a few years later owners Hugo and Janet Saynes moved to... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
Young Frankenstein
Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s. more
Nov 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Michael Clemens Reveals ‘Secrets of Abu Ghraib’
Undoubtedly, the 2004 communiqués of torture and detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib prison are still among the most infamous of the war in Iraq. Shocking photographs involving American GIs and Iraqi prisoners wiped away the last vestiges of hope ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books