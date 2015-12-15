RSS

The Orb

As the host of WMSE's Mondo Radio and a prolific writer for local publications including the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee Record, Thomas Michalski is about as well versed in the Milwaukee music scene as anybody. Today he launched his latest proj.. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Caitlin Murphy

Two solid local bands lent strong support to the Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Saturday night at the Riverwest Public House. more

Sep 7, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Local Music

Eric Loveridge

Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more

Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

Colombia’s Systema Solar is a band and a hip-hop crew, complete with rappers, scratching DJs and an arsenal of samples. Their usual gig involves traveling in a mobile sound system, pounding out the jams. Systema is all over the map on their... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

There's a lot of room for accidents in Terrior Bute's sound.For the Milwaukee group's outdoor performance in front of a vegan-friendlygreasy spoon in Austin yesterday, their spastic synth-pop was accented bystatic, feedback and loud, uncontro.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Thesubgenres of acid house and ambient electronica have produced sonic wallpaperby the y The Dream ,CD Reviews more

Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

