The Orb
Stream a Live Voodoo Inspector Session from (ORB)
As the host of WMSE's Mondo Radio and a prolific writer for local publications including the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee Record, Thomas Michalski is about as well versed in the Milwaukee music scene as anybody. Today he launched his latest proj.. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat w/ (ORB) and Soup Moat @ Riverwest Public House
Two solid local bands lent strong support to the Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Saturday night at the Riverwest Public House. more
Sep 7, 2015 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
(ORB) Score a Synthy Prog Opus on ‘Inside Voices’
Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Catacombz w/ Dogs in Ecstacy and (ORB) @ Riverwest Public House
Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more
Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Systema Solar
Colombia’s Systema Solar is a band and a hip-hop crew, complete with rappers, scratching DJs and an arsenal of samples. Their usual gig involves traveling in a mobile sound system, pounding out the jams. Systema is all over the map on their... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Terrior Bute's Bloody SXSW Spectacle
There's a lot of room for accidents in Terrior Bute's sound.For the Milwaukee group's outdoor performance in front of a vegan-friendlygreasy spoon in Austin yesterday, their spastic synth-pop was accented bystatic, feedback and loud, uncontro.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Orb
Thesubgenres of acid house and ambient electronica have produced sonic wallpaperby the y The Dream ,CD Reviews more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments