Out Of Order
Out Of Order with the Next Actors
The Next Actors is a six-week playwriting and performance program offered free of charge to a select group of Milwaukee teens. This summer’s program is drawing to a close. Guided by theater professionals, the group has crafted a show that it.. more
Jul 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Talkin' Brewers at Brew Crew Confidential!
Photo by clare_and_ben, Flickr CC Welcome to Brew Crew Confidential, the newest blog here at shepherdexpress.com and the internet’s only blog dedicated to the history of the Major League Milwaukee Brewers. As I’ve tried to do with my What Made Mil.. more
Dec 7, 2015 9:32 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Dope Folks Celebrates 50 Releases with a Black Sheep Rarities EP
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more
Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Broadminded’s Stylish ‘Lions and Tigers and Zombies’
Broadminded continues to offer experimental yet accessible sketch comedy with Lions and Tigers and Zombies?. The all-female comedy group’s latest show doesn’t quite live up to its last program, Science & Surplus, but it still offers enough ... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Based on a video game of the same name, this Jerry Bruckheimer produced, Disney film adaptation, is a fantasy epic. The film moves quickly, leaping over expository dialog to revel in its sixth century characters. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Princ... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Style and Comedy With Carte Blanche
The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more
Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jackie Greene
It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Antony and the Johnsons @ The Pabst Theater
From the grand piano to the seated string trio, Antony and the Johnson's performance at th The Crying Light ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews