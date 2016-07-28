Out Of Order

RSS

The Next Actors  is a six-week playwriting and performance program offered free of charge to a select group of Milwaukee teens. This summer’s program is drawing to a close. Guided by theater professionals, the group has crafted a show that it.. more

Jul 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by clare_and_ben, Flickr CC Welcome to Brew Crew Confidential, the newest blog here at shepherdexpress.com and the internet’s only blog dedicated to the history of the Major League Milwaukee Brewers. As I’ve tried to do with my What Made Mil.. more

Dec 7, 2015 9:32 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more

Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

Broadminded continues to offer experimental yet accessible sketch comedy with Lions and Tigers and Zombies?. The all-female comedy group’s latest show doesn’t quite live up to its last program, Science & Surplus, but it still offers enough ... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Based on a video game of the same name, this Jerry Bruckheimer produced, Disney film adaptation, is a fantasy epic. The film moves quickly, leaping over expository dialog to revel in its sixth century characters. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Princ... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more

Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Theater

It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From the grand piano to the seated string trio, Antony and the Johnson's performance at th The Crying Light ,Concert Reviews more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

