RSS

Oregon

the-last-survivors-dvd-sleeve-s.jpg.jpe

Set in Oregon in the near future, The Last Survivors is a well-dramatized, -acted and -written story of a world without rain. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:23 PM Home Movies

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more

Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Around MKE

101220_wyden_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Meanwhile, Wyden has also accumulated considerable seniority, despite his youthful demeanor (and a new baby at home). With the announced retirement of Sen more

May 20, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

It was in the era of TV sitcom Bosom Buddies. It covered some of the comedic ground as I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry nearly three decades earlier. William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore’s stage comedy Love, Sex and the I.R.S. is a comedy about.. more

Mar 11, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

blogimage11775.jpe

In reference to Wisconsin’s proposed high-speed rail, gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s current campaign cry is: “Elect me and we will stop the train.” In Mussolini’s fascist Italy of the 1930s, at least he claimed some more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage7733.jpe

With 'Cause I Sez So, the Dolls' second act is well under way, thumbing its nose at F. Sco 'Cause I Sez So ,CD Reviews more

Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

 The Miracle Drug  (1) An intoxicated, 44-yea Daily Telegraph ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

<p>I suppose it was inevitable the minute Oregon won the Pac-12 and it was decided they would play in the Rose Bowl that Nike would take this opportunity of a national stage to introduce some awful, vomit-inducing unis.</p> <p>Those unis were i.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES