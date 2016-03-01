Oriental Landmark Theatre
Watch Myles Coyne Have an Animated Adventure in His "Still Friends/Moon" Video
Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne teamed with local illustrator Brandon Evans for the video for his latest Elephant 6-style indie-pop jaunt "Still Friends/Moon." It's an animated adventure filled with local color: The Milwaukee skyline looks like t.. more
Mar 1, 2016 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Let’s Do the Timewarp Again
Like other Rocky Horror Picture Show troupes, Milwaukee’s Sensual Daydreams performs a “shadowcast” that gives an interactive performance with the film and audience every second Saturday of the month. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:47 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff 1 Comments
From Popcorn to Paninis
Top cinemas in Milwaukee for good food and drink. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:23 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
MKE Film Fest 2014
The success of the Milwaukee Film Festival has long roots and has grown remarkably in recent years. But 2014 was the year of reaching critical mass. The festival seemed to be everywhere, and not only because it had expanded to seven venues. Word o.. more
Oct 16, 2014 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Film Festival
Sep 8, 2014 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: June 6
Normal life paused a century ago in many places when the circus came to town. The performers trouped down Main Street in a cavalcade of wagons heavily carved and gilded. By the 1950s those rolling sculptures were more
Jun 6, 2013 2:31 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
48 Hour Film Project
Absolutefreedom sometimes spells paralysis or self-indulgence for artists. A firmdeadline can hasten the muse and boundaries can be isometrics for creativemuscles.For theseventh consecutive year, the 48 Hour Film Project sets out to do .. more
May 22, 2013 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Streetcar Named Milwaukee, Newspaper Endorsements
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chit-chat between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, Matt gives us the latest on New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's "Mayor's Challenge" c.. more
Nov 7, 2012 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Katie Todd w/ Kristin Cotts
Steady gigging has helped earn Chicago singer-songwriter Katie Todd a loyal regional following—though her fortuitous placement as one of iTunes’ artists of the week certainly didn’t hurt, either. With the site’s endorsement, Todd c more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two Nights of Canyons of Static
The hardest part of being in an instrumental post-rock band isn’t composing meticulous, 10-minute songs, says Canyons of Static guitarist Ross Severson. It’s naming them.“It’s the worst process,” he says with a groan. &ldqu more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Dec 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Movie Theater
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments