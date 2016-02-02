Oriental Theater
Milwaukee Film Announces 2016 Festival Dates
Milwaukee Film announced today that the 8th Annual MilwaukeeFilm Festival will take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6. The 15-day festivalincludes feature films, shorts programs, education screenings, post-filmconversations, an.. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
I’ll See You in My Dreams
At 6 each morning, Carol (Blythe Danner) and her bed partner, Hazel the dog, are awakened by the digital beep of her alarm clock. Carol’s midcentury modern house is tidy, tasteful and otherwise e,Film more
Jun 5, 2015 4:10 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Widespread Panic
One of the oldest staples of the American jam-music scene, Athens, Ga., rockers Widespread Panic have been playing together since the mid-’80s, well before the jam scene was the organized network it is today. Nonetheless, they found their more
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee