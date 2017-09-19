Oriental Theatre
Milwaukee's Historic Theaters
Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Film Festival Offers Movies and Cinematic Experiences
The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more
Sep 19, 2017 4:18 PM Selena Milewski News Features
Film Clips: June 22, 2017
Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival Challenges Stereotypes
Beginning next week and running through May 7, the Third Annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, held at four venues around the city, will screen six films focused on Muslim life and history. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:05 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Hit the Road Jack
Ruthie answers a question from a reader trying to determine whether his new boyfriend is abusive. Exciting upcoming events include a kink party at Hybrid Lounge, Jan. 13; The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 39th anniversary at the Oriental Thea... more
Jan 10, 2017 3:03 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Halloween Hijinks
Ruthie plugs lots of exciting Halloween week events, including: Dora Diamond’s Costume Party at Company Brewing, Oct. 28; Remember-When Party at Harbor Room, Oct. 29; and Drag RePublic’s ‘Revenge of the Sexy Zombie Hunters’ at Riverwest Pub... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:16 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
The Return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more
Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Houdini Seance and Magic Show on Halloween
The final day of this month is the 90th anniversary of the death of one of the 20th century’s greatest performers. Harry Houdini had a long and elaborate career which started as an acrobat in a children’s circus, moved on to various circus acts an.. more
Oct 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Secrets of Black Cat Alley
Milwaukee’s East Side is a crowded, dense place. Carving out a new corner can be challenging, and the newest location for art viewing is one of the most interesting in recent years. The Black Cat Alley is a semi-secret space where some fant... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Looking Ahead To The 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival: A Conversation with Jonathan Jackson
Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more
Aug 11, 2016 11:08 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Life After the Big Gay Gig
Dear Ruthie provides relationship advice to a teen and describes several events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community during mid-June. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:45 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Feeling Safe in the Workplace
Ruthie answers a reader who wants to solve a bullying problem in the workplace. Upcoming events include: Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run at The Milwaukee Theatre, April 8 & 9; Saturday Softball Beer League spring practices at West Milwaukee ... more
Apr 5, 2016 1:20 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show
It can be very, very difficult to tell exactly when it is that a zombie is “dead.” Last year Angry Young Men Ltd. announced that the 2014 Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show would be the last. Well...they’re back. Those adorable puppe.. more
Oct 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more
Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Passport to Scandinavia
Sweden is the international focus of the 2015 Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:12 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Grandma
Grandma assumes the form of that most ancient of stories—the odyssey—when Elle (Lily Tomlin) sets forth with teenage granddaughter Sage (Julia Garner) to find enough money to pay for the latter’s abortion. The film surveys several alternati... more
Sep 15, 2015 6:04 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Listen to Me, Marlon Brando
Sep 8, 2015 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Meru
Meru is a documentary film on the attempt to reach the peak of the world’s most dangerous mountain more
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Irrational Man
Woody Allen’s latest film, Irrational Man, concerns a philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) who decides to commit murder. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Amy
Amy is a fascinating documentary, tracing the simultaneous rise and fall of a talented woman, Amy Winehouse, driven to self-expression but unable to exorcise her demons through music. more
Jul 7, 2015 10:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews