Oriental Theatre

Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more

Sep 19, 2017 4:18 PM News Features

Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Film Clips

Beginning next week and running through May 7, the Third Annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, held at four venues around the city, will screen six films focused on Muslim life and history. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:05 PM Film Reviews

Ruthie answers a question from a reader trying to determine whether his new boyfriend is abusive. Exciting upcoming events include a kink party at Hybrid Lounge, Jan. 13; The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 39th anniversary at the Oriental Thea... more

Jan 10, 2017 3:03 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie plugs lots of exciting Halloween week events, including: Dora Diamond’s Costume Party at Company Brewing, Oct. 28; Remember-When Party at Harbor Room, Oct. 29; and Drag RePublic’s ‘Revenge of the Sexy Zombie Hunters’ at Riverwest Pub... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:16 PM Dear Ruthie

It's time again to respect a very influential error on the part of the Walter Reade organization. It was a simple clerical error. They had originally had a copyright notice on the title card of their 1968 film Night of the Flesh Eaters . Somew.. more

Oct 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The final day of this month is the 90th anniversary of the death of one of the 20th century’s greatest performers. Harry Houdini had a long and elaborate career which started as an acrobat in a children’s circus, moved on to various circus acts an.. more

Oct 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s East Side is a crowded, dense place. Carving out a new corner can be challenging, and the newest location for art viewing is one of the most interesting in recent years. The Black Cat Alley is a semi-secret space where some fant... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:24 PM Visual Arts

Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more

Aug 11, 2016 11:08 PM Around MKE

Dear Ruthie provides relationship advice to a teen and describes several events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community during mid-June. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:45 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a reader who wants to solve a bullying problem in the workplace. Upcoming events include: Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run at The Milwaukee Theatre, April 8 & 9; Saturday Softball Beer League spring practices at West Milwaukee ... more

Apr 5, 2016 1:20 PM Hear Me Out

It can be very, very difficult to tell exactly when it is that a zombie is “dead.” Last year Angry Young Men Ltd. announced that the 2014 Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show would be the last. Well...they’re back. Those adorable puppe.. more

Oct 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more

Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Around MKE

Sweden is the international focus of the 2015 Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:12 AM Film Reviews

Grandma assumes the form of that most ancient of stories—the odyssey—when Elle (Lily Tomlin) sets forth with teenage granddaughter Sage (Julia Garner) to find enough money to pay for the latter’s abortion. The film surveys several alternati... more

Sep 15, 2015 6:04 PM Film Reviews

Sep 8, 2015 3:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Meru is a documentary film on the attempt to reach the peak of the world’s most dangerous mountain more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Film Reviews

Woody Allen’s latest film, Irrational Man, concerns a philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) who decides to commit murder. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:19 PM Film Reviews

Amy is a fascinating documentary, tracing the simultaneous rise and fall of a talented woman, Amy Winehouse, driven to self-expression but unable to exorcise her demons through music. more

Jul 7, 2015 10:07 PM Film Reviews

